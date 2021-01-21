Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $205,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 268.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $285,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

