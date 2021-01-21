Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $216,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPCE. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,086,305 shares of company stock worth $55,983,129 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

