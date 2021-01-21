Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 633.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 118,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $42.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

