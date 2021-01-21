Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 861,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,560,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $93.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

