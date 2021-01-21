Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $34,367,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

