Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 884.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $542.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.13 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

