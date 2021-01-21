SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.62

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) (LON:SAL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and traded as high as $8.13. SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 60,093 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

SpaceandPeople plc (SAL.L) Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

