SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 16,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 41,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.