SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.08

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 372836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

