SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 58,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.75. 30,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.