SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $106.81. 29,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,603. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65.

