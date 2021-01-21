SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)’s stock price was down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.85. Approximately 112,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 148,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter.

