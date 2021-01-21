SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,053. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

