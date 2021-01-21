SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Trading Up 1.3%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 466,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 508,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.