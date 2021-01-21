SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

