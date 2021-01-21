SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $189.29

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.29 and last traded at $188.93, with a volume of 11259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

