Spendcoin (SPND) Price Hits $0.0060

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $13.59 million and $3.67 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

