Spendcoin Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Spendcoin has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00567083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.98 or 0.03830771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,794 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

