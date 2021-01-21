Sport and Leisure Price Hits $0.0659 on Top Exchanges (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $44.70 million and $271,942.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00104943 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000955 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00330681 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00022690 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013069 BTC.

About Sport and Leisure

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure's total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins.

Sport and Leisure's official website is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

