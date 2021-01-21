Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,995,000 after buying an additional 254,164 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 397,503 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,958,000 after purchasing an additional 495,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 271,938 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,096. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

