SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SSEZY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 24,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

