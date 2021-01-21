STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4,334.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

