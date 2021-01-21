Stably USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $575,656.19 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $575,656.19 and approximately $86,056.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00533822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00040687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.59 or 0.03822139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,572,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,493 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

