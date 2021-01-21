Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $176.06 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $90,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.