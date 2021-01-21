Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Star Group stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. Star Group has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.36.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

