Starboard Value Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVACU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 70,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 153,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,050,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,565,000.

About Starboard Value Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

