Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 2,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Starpharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

