State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,205,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Ingredion by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,590,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,465,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100,607 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

