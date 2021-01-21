State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of SVC stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.