State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $828,000 Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 234.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AMC Networks worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AMC Networks by 247.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 285,622 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

AMC Networks stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

