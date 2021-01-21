State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of City worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in City in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in City in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in City in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

CHCO opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. City Holding has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

