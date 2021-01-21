State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of MTS Systems worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTS Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MTS Systems by 27.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MTS Systems by 126.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MTS Systems by 67.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $59.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.96.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

MTS Systems Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

