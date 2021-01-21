State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oxford Industries by 178.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXM opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

