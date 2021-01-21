State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,360 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,631 shares of company stock worth $4,621,704. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

