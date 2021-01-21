State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 416 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

