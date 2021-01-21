State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,957 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,957 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of US Ecology worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

