State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,051 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 over the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

