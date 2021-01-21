Stephens Initiates Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

BRBR stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

