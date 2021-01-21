STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock worth $3,503,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of STE opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

