Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.