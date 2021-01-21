Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

