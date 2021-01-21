Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STL stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STL. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.