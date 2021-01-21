Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 3,026,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,422,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

