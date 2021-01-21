Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $190,000 Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,622. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151,820 shares of company stock valued at $79,930,938. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

