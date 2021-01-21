Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.21% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.42. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,546. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.18.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

