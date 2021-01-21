Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $288,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

