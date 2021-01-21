Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 16,298 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. PPL comprises 0.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 68,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

