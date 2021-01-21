Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 4,555 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.91. 144,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.