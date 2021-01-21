Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,549. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $159.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

