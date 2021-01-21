Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,750,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 24,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,193. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

